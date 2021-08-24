Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Jeremy Lamb Trade, Isaiah Thomas and More

1 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

While a trade this late in the offseason would be difficult for the Lakers to navigate, they have reportedly explored one option. According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star (h/t Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll), L.A. could be interested in guard/forward Jeremy Lamb if the Indiana Pacers make him available:

"Now that the Pacers acquired Caris LeVert for [Victor] Oladipo in a trade last season and added more wing depth with No. 13 pick Chris Duarte, there’s no room for Lamb. He’s in the final year of a three-year deal that pays him $10.5 million. According to league sources, about four teams have expressed interest in dealing for Lamb, including the L.A. Lakers and Charlotte Hornets."

Lamb shot 43.5 percent from the floor and 40.6 from three-point range last season and would help fill Los Angeles' need for a wing. However, Lamb suffered a torn ACL, torn meniscus and a femoral condylar fracture in February.

According to Michael, teams like Los Angeles will want to see that Lamb is fully healthy before committing to him.

The other issue for Los Angeles is Lamb's $10.5 million cap hit. The Lakers are over the payroll cap and simply cannot take on a deal of that magnitude. The team is likely left hoping that Lamb can secure a buyout and is willing to join L.A. on a minimal contract.

With three other teams reportedly interested, the Lakers have a very slim chance of landing Lamb this offseason.