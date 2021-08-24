Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Jeremy Lamb Trade, Isaiah Thomas and More

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Jeremy Lamb Trade, Isaiah Thomas and MoreAugust 24, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have made several notable moves this offseason. They've signed a bevy of free agents and made a blockbuster trade to acquire Russell Westbrook.
However, the Lakers are not finished rebuilding their roster for the 2021-22 season. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers are looking to add at least two more players before the regular season kicks off.
" A third point guard is a priority, sources said, along with potentially adding another wing."
While the free agency is Los Angeles' most direct route for rounding out the roster, another trade could be possible. Here, we'll dive into the latest buzz surrounding the Lakers' search for complementary players.
Lakers Have Shown Interest in a Jeremy Lamb Trade
While a trade this late in the offseason would be difficult for the Lakers to navigate, they have reportedly explored one option. According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star (h/t Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll), L.A. could be interested in guard/forward Jeremy Lamb if the Indiana Pacers make him available:
"Now that the Pacers acquired Caris LeVert for [Victor] Oladipo in a trade last season and added more wing depth with No. 13 pick Chris Duarte, there’s no room for Lamb. He’s in the final year of a three-year deal that pays him $10.5 million. According to league sources, about four teams have expressed interest in dealing for Lamb, including the L.A. Lakers and Charlotte Hornets."
Lamb shot 43.5 percent from the floor and 40.6 from three-point range last season and would help fill Los Angeles' need for a wing. However, Lamb suffered a torn ACL, torn meniscus and a femoral condylar fracture in February.
According to Michael, teams like Los Angeles will want to see that Lamb is fully healthy before committing to him.
The other issue for Los Angeles is Lamb's $10.5 million cap hit. The Lakers are over the payroll cap and simply cannot take on a deal of that magnitude. The team is likely left hoping that Lamb can secure a buyout and is willing to join L.A. on a minimal contract.
With three other teams reportedly interested, the Lakers have a very slim chance of landing Lamb this offseason.
Lakers Worked out Isaiah Thomas Before 81-Point Pro-Am Outing
While adding Lamb might not be a realistic option, signing free agent Isaiah Thomas is. The two-time All-Star point guard appeared in only three games last season, remains unsigned and has spoken highly of Los Angeles' current roster.
"I think they’re getting ready for that NBA championship run," Thomas said (h/t Jonathan Adams of Heavy). "The guys that they got on their team, they're playoff-ready. They've been in every situation possible."
According to Haynes, the Lakers have already worked out Thomas, along with Darren Collison and Mike James.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, that workout came before Thomas dropped 81 points in a game at the Crawsover Pro-Am in Seattle.
"I'm told that the Lakers’ private workout with Thomas, for the record, took place before he scored 81 points in a pro/am game in Seattle," Stein wrote.
That performance grabbed the attention of Lakers star LeBron James.
"Yessir Killa!! Keep going my G!" James tweeted after Thomas' big outing.
It looks like James was well aware of his team's interest when shouting out Thomas on social media. The two briefly played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and presumably, James is on board with a Los Angeles reunion.
JaKarr Sampson, Tim Frazier and James Ennis III Could Also Be Options
In the same piece in which Stein detailed Thomas' workout, he also mentioned JaKarr Sampson and Tim Frazier as free agents who could be on L.A.'s radar.
"Forward JaKarr Sampson, who spent the past two seasons in Indiana, and veteran guard Tim Frazier are two more free-agent names that have emerged as candidates for the two roster spots that the Lakers plan to fill," Stein wrote.
Frazier only appeared in five games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, while Sampson played 29 for the Pacers. Neither player would be considered a high-profile signing, but both could provide valuable depth on the back end of the roster.
Earlier this month, Stein also reported that James Ennis III is a potential target.
"For the Lakers, wing depth is more important than a backup guard. James Ennis is a name that's been mentioned for the Lakers," Stein wrote.
Ennis appeared in 41 games for the Orlando Magic this past season and shot 47.3 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.
As Lake Show Life recently pointed out, Ennis has been liking social media posts that suggest he join the Lakers.