Heel Miz Turns on John Morrison, Bobby Lashley's Next Feud, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Following up on SummerSlam, WWE Raw had a show that tried to match the same level of intensity and excitement. The August 23 edition featured multiple twists and turns toward the future.

The Miz and John Morrison have been inseparable since Johnny Drip Drip returned to WWE in January 2020. They won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and Miz won his second WWE Championship to complete the first double Grand Slam. However, The A-Lister decided to end their association with a shocking turn on Monday night.

Bobby Lashley ran through Goldberg at SummerSlam and needed fresh challengers. The first man to step up was Damian Priest. But the United States champion found Sheamus still in his way as well as Drew McIntyre.

Karrion Kross has fallen down a rabbit hole with each appearance on Raw. This week, he debuted a new mask and attire that divorced him even more from his fine work in NXT.

Alexa Bliss stepped in to challenge Charlotte Flair, setting the stage for a major clash of styles and gimmicks. Little Miss Bliss has earned a chance to take the next step forward after years away from the women's title.

Monday's show set some impressive stages for future stories to come. Now, it's all down to whether WWE can build on those foundations.