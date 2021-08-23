WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 23

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE schedule is built around its monthly pay-per-views, so with SummerSlam officially in the books, it's time for the roster to begin preparing for Extreme Rules on September 26.

Following their Raw Tag Team Championship victory on Saturday, Riddle announced he would throw himself and Randy Orton some kind of celebration.

After her loss to Charlotte Flair, former Raw women's champion Nikki ASH teamed up with Rhea Ripley to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

We also saw Logan Paul return to WWE television for a special appearance on John Morrison's talk show, Moist TV. Let's take a look at what happened on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.