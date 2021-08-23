NFL Cuts 2021: Predicting Notable Roster Releases Before Regular Season Begins

NFL Cuts 2021: Predicting Notable Roster Releases Before Regular Season BeginsAugust 23, 2021
A little over a week remains until NFL teams are required to cut their rosters down to the final, 53-man limit. But teams are still required to trim down to 80 as of Tuesday, meaning we could see some familiar faces on waivers and eventually in free agency soon.
Preseason roster cuts often boil down to two things: the depth chart and the balance sheet. Players on the brink of getting cut are typically not starting-level players anymore—if they ever were—or it's possible a team feels that a younger or cheaper player behind them on the depth chart can repeat their production. A year ago, the Washington Football Team opted to cut former All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson, who averaged a solid 4.3 yards per carry the previous season, in favor of rookie Antonio Gibson. The latter posted one of the more impressive rookie seasons in recent memory, totaling 1,042 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns—the 13th-most by any player in the league in 2020.
Although some moves are related to production, some are simply based on dollars. In Denver, the Broncos saved $4.5 million by releasing linebacker Todd Davis last September, despite him totaling 134 tackles and six tackles for loss the previous season. Head coach Vic Fangio felt confident enough in his depth to cut ties with Davis, who only started six games last season in Minnesota, making 35 total tackles.
Regardless of the reasoning, there are sure to be a few more notable names looking for new homes this year.
Devin Funchess, Green Bay
There's no shortage of talent for the 27-year-old Funchess, but his durability is a major question that might keep him from sticking around in Green Bay. He's played just one game in the last two seasons after breaking his collarbone in Week 1 of 2019 and opting out of last season because of COVID-19.
He then skipped the Packers' offseason OTAs this spring, dropped out of a minicamp practice after getting hurt and, most recently, he drew criticism after his use of an anti-Asian slur during a press conference. With Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling back, as well as the additions of Randall Cobb and rookie Amari Rodgers, Funchess seems like the potential odd man out.
Jordan Hicks, Arizona
Hicks has been among the most productive inside linebackers in the league over the past two seasons in Arizona, totaling 268 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and four interceptions. At 29 years old, he's in the midst of his prime, and he hasn't had any major injury setbacks. So why is he here? Arizona announced earlier this summer that rookie first-round pick Zaven Collins and 2020 first-rounder Isaiah Simmons were the team's starting inside linebackers going forward, signaling that Hicks likely isn't going to be sticking around unless he plans to play in a backup role.
It's still possible that Arizona could trade him if the right suitor comes along, but nothing has materialized since the Cardinals granted his request to ask for a trade in May.
Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers
Few players made more of their limited starts last season than Jackson did in four games filling in for the injured Austin Ekeler. Although he didn't record any touchdowns on the ground or in the receiving game, Jackson totaled 443 scrimmage yards in 2020.
Ekeler is now healthy, though, and Joshua Kelley appears to be safe as the team's No. 2 back. Rookie Larry Rountree III has had a very productive preseason, and he offers the Chargers a short-yardage component that Jackson largely lacks. Barring a situation where Los Angeles feels like they need a fourth running back, offloading Jackson's contract would save the team about $920K.
Mark Ingram II, Houston
Just two years ago, Ingram was a 1,000-yard rusher and a Pro Bowler in Baltimore. How things have changed.
After falling behind Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins on the Ravens' depth chart last season and only totaling 72 carries in 11 games, Ingram was waived in January before signing with Houston in March. The Texas recently signed ex-New England running back Rex Burkhead, adding to David Johnson and ex-Bronco Phillip Lindsay in the backfield.
Houston restructured Johnson's deal in March that guaranteed him more money, and both Lindsay and Burkhead are younger and more versatile than Ingram. Releasing him would create a dead cap hit of only $500K, saving the Texans about $1.8 million from what they'd pay him on the roster for a full season.