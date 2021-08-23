NFL Cuts 2021: Predicting Notable Roster Releases Before Regular Season Begins

0 of 4

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

A little over a week remains until NFL teams are required to cut their rosters down to the final, 53-man limit. But teams are still required to trim down to 80 as of Tuesday, meaning we could see some familiar faces on waivers and eventually in free agency soon.

Preseason roster cuts often boil down to two things: the depth chart and the balance sheet. Players on the brink of getting cut are typically not starting-level players anymore—if they ever were—or it's possible a team feels that a younger or cheaper player behind them on the depth chart can repeat their production. A year ago, the Washington Football Team opted to cut former All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson, who averaged a solid 4.3 yards per carry the previous season, in favor of rookie Antonio Gibson. The latter posted one of the more impressive rookie seasons in recent memory, totaling 1,042 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns—the 13th-most by any player in the league in 2020.

Although some moves are related to production, some are simply based on dollars. In Denver, the Broncos saved $4.5 million by releasing linebacker Todd Davis last September, despite him totaling 134 tackles and six tackles for loss the previous season. Head coach Vic Fangio felt confident enough in his depth to cut ties with Davis, who only started six games last season in Minnesota, making 35 total tackles.

Regardless of the reasoning, there are sure to be a few more notable names looking for new homes this year.