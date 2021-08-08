Packers WR Devin Funchess Apologizes for Using Anti-Asian Slur: 'It Was Not OK'

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess apologized Saturday after using an anti-Asian slur at a press conference.

"I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight. It was not OK," Funchess wrote. "I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry!"

Funchess told reporters, who were wearing masks, he could tell when they were smiling at him because of the way their eyes looked. He used an anti-Asian slur to describe their eyes.

