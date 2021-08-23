Lakers Rumors: Buzz on Russell Westbrook Trade, Isaiah Thomas and Free Agency

1 of 3

While the Lakers were thrilled to land Westbrook—they parted with a first-round pick, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to get him—some outside the organization are lower on the acquisition.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps recently conducted a poll of anonymous NBA scouts and executives, and two named the Westbrook trade the worst move of the offseason.

"Look, I'm trying to give LeBron the benefit of the doubt on this," a Western Conference scout said, per Bontemps. "But given what they could've done, I don't see that fit working out over the course of the season. I'm a huge Westbrook fan. I just don't like the fit."

An argument could be made that Los Angeles would have been better off trading for an elite perimeter shooter like Buddy Hield instead of Westbrook. Strategically, pairing the duo with a spot-up weapon like Hield would make a ton of sense.

However, coach Frank Vogel is looking to turn the Westbrook addition into an unstoppable transition offense.

"I think we’re going to be an extremely dynamic fast breaking team, and one that can play off of all three guys, in many different ways," Vogel said, per Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll. "I think with the speed, athleticism of those guys plus the complementary parts we put together, the shooters and the defenders, I think we got a real chance this year to do something special."

And while the Lakers didn't land Hield, they did upgrade their perimeter shooting by adding Wayne Ellington (42.2 percent from 3-point range last season), Malik Monk (40.1) and Kendrick Nunn (38.1 percent) in free agency.