Bold Predictions for WFT's 2021 NFL Season

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

While the Washington Football Team only won seven games last season, it did manage to win the NFC East. Repeating in 2021 could be difficult—particularly with the Dallas Cowboys getting back quarterback Dak Prescott from a broken ankle—but Washington will be a factor in the division.

The Football Team fielded an elite defense last season, and most of the key pieces return for 2021. It also added players like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries to the offense, and it has an experienced coach in Ron Rivera.

While many may view Washington's 2020 playoff bid as the product of a bad division, the Football Team earned its berth and will be dangerous again this season.

Here are three bold predictions for what to expect from Washington this season.