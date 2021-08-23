Bold Predictions for 49ers' 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to rebound from a disappointing and injury-plagued 6-10 campaign. The good news is that many of the pieces remain from their 2019 Super Bowl squad, and a few intriguing pieces have been added this offseason.

With two exhibition games in the rearview, we are beginning to get an idea of what sort of team the 49ers will be in 2021. We have seen some good and some bad, but perhaps most importantly, we've seen a healthy and efficient Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.

This creates a good problem for the 49ers in that they will have a steady veteran under center and a promising rookie in Trey Lance waiting in the wings. This season will be about winning but also about developing players such as Lance for the future.

There's a good chance that the 49ers succeed on both fronts. Here are three bold predictions for how San Francisco's 2021 campaign will unfold.