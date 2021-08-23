Bold Predictions for Eagles' 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2020 season expecting to be a playoff team. Instead, they went 4-11-1 and finished last in the NFC East. It was a disappointing showing that led to changes throughout the organization, including at the top of its coaching staff.

With Nick Sirianni taking over as head coach, the Eagles are looking to build their way back to being a Super Bowl contender. That likely won't happen in 2021, but Philadelphia should show improvement from a year ago and give its fans a reason to be optimistic for the future.

Regardless of how many wins the Eagles accumulate this season, it should be an interesting year that shows how much progress they have made over the offseason and how much still needs to happen. And maybe they will even have some surprises along the way.

Here are three bold predictions for Philadelphia for the upcoming season.