5 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 29

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC on ESPN 29 went down Saturday night in Las Vegas. Like many other recent UFC Fight Nights, it was short on big names, but it made up for that deficit with plenty of memorable action.

The card was headlined by a middleweight contender clash as the No. 3-ranked Jared Cannonier locked horns with the ninth-ranked Kelvin Gastelum. Cannonier won the fight by unanimous decision, reasserting himself as one of the division's best fighters in the process.

Beyond the main event, the most important bout of the night occurred in the main card opener, when Brazil's Alexandre Pantoja seemingly earned a crack at flyweight champion Brandon Moreno with a second-round submission defeat of Brandon Royval.

Other highlights of the card included impressive wins from prospects such as Mark O. Madsen, William Knight, Josiane Nunes, Ignacio Bahamondes and Ramiz Brahimaj.

It was a very entertaining event, and the kind that will keep fans talking over the course of the coming days. As ever, one of the recurring topics of conversation will be what's next for the card's biggest stars.

The UFC matchmakers work in mysterious ways, but here are a few of the fights we're hoping to see after UFC on ESPN 29.