Early Predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Match Card After SummerSlam

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Saturday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view featured several title changes, a couple of big returns and, according to people who were at the show, numerous technical issues at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The summertime event was hot and cold. Certain booking decisions seemed to be made at random, while others were simply to create some buzz at the expense of someone else.

The big news coming out of the show was the return of both Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar to WWE. The Man competed in her first night back, but The Beast Incarnate simply set up a future confrontation with his appearance.

Most of the results were predictable, but several matches ranged from good to great. As a whole, SummerSlam wasn't a bad experience, but it wasn't as good as it could have been.

The results also gave us a good idea of what to expect at Extreme Rules on September 26. Let's look at some of the most likely matches on that card.