Early Predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Match Card After SummerSlam

Early Predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Match Card After SummerSlamAugust 23, 2021
Saturday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view featured several title changes, a couple of big returns and, according to people who were at the show, numerous technical issues at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The summertime event was hot and cold. Certain booking decisions seemed to be made at random, while others were simply to create some buzz at the expense of someone else.
The big news coming out of the show was the return of both Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar to WWE. The Man competed in her first night back, but The Beast Incarnate simply set up a future confrontation with his appearance.
Most of the results were predictable, but several matches ranged from good to great. As a whole, SummerSlam wasn't a bad experience, but it wasn't as good as it could have been.
The results also gave us a good idea of what to expect at Extreme Rules on September 26. Let's look at some of the most likely matches on that card.
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
We may as well get the most obvious entry out of the way first. When Lesnar returned on Saturday, he made his intention crystal clear: He wants the Universal Championship.
The former titleholder confronted Reigns after his successful defense against John Cena as a shocked Paul Heyman looked on from ringside. His two favorite powerhouses were about to throw hands, and he wanted to avoid that at all costs.
We have seen The Tribal Chief vs. The Beast several times already, but that was a couple of years ago with a much different version of Reigns.
The current champ is no longer the babyface who gets mixed reactions. He is now the undisputed leader of SmackDown and one of the most entertaining Superstars in the company.
This is going to be a clash for the ages, and since this is Extreme Rules, we can probably expect them to have some kind of stipulation. A steel cage seems like the perfect place for these longtime rivals to settle their differences.
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks
Lynch made her triumphant return to WWE at SummerSlam, but her big moment came at the expense of the woman she beat for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Bianca Belair.
After WWE announced Sasha Banks would be unable to compete despite advertising her earlier in the show, Carmella was revealed to be The EST of WWE's new opponent.
The crowd seemed deflated because we have seen Belair beat Mella several times, but The Man came out, dispatched The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE and then hit the champ with one move to get the win.
Banks is going to want the title shot she is owed and Belair is going to want a rematch, so the best thing to do would be to put all three women in the ring together and let them fight it out.
A ladder contest or one of the many versions of a hardcore match might add some excitement, but they don't need it. People will already be hyped to see these three in the ring together.
The Usos vs. The Street Profits
Jey and Jimmy Uso made their Tribal Chief happy when they successfully retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Now, they need new opponents.
The blue brand's tag team division only has a handful of duos, so there are only so many combos WWE can put together.
With The Usos being heels, they will need some babyfaces to battle. Nobody on SmackDown fits the bill better than Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.
The Street Profits have needed a way to regain the momentum they once had, and the best way would be to win the tag titles from the twin brothers.
This match would be so good by itself that adding a stipulation would be unnecessary, but if WWE insisted on it, making it a Texas Tornado tag match would be a great option.
Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss
Two of the Four Horsewomen of WWE are back on the top of the mountain after SummerSlam. Not only did Lynch win the SmackDown women's title, but Charlotte Flair also won the Raw Women's Championship in a match with Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley.
We have seen every combination of these three women several times, so the best thing the company could do would be to start a fresh feud with somebody who hasn't been in the title picture in a while.
As weird as her current gimmick is, Alexa Bliss would be a good choice. She has credibility as a former multi-time champion and the momentum after coming out on top in her feud with Eva Marie.
Her character might not seem like it would mesh well with somebody like The Queen, but Charlotte is a pro. She can make almost anything work in her favor, so she should be just fine.
Nobody else on Raw stands out as being a deserving contender. We will probably get a rematch between Charlotte and Nikki on Raw before The Queen moves on to her next adversary.
RK-Bro vs. Viking Raiders
One of the other title changes from SummerSlam involved Riddle and Randy Orton defeating AJ Styles and Omos to win their first set of Raw Tag Team Championships.
Raw is in the same position as SmackDown: The number of teams is small, so we are going to end up seeing these feuds repeat over time.
Of the available choices for challengers, Erik and Ivar would provide RK-Bro with the biggest challenge and the best performance.
Mace and T-Bar, Lucha House Party and the team of Mansoor and Mustafa Ali are also options, and so are The Miz and John Morrison to some degree, but The Viking Raiders are the only duo that would give Riddle and Orton a real physical challenge.
Unless WWE decides to make this a multi-team affair, the Raw tag title bout at Extreme Rules would be awesome as a Falls Count Anywhere match. That way, they could pair up and fight in different areas to make things more unpredictable.
While SummerSlam had some highlights, it also had plenty of issues. Extreme Rules is a chance to right the ship and give the WWE Universe some new storylines.
What matches do you want to see at Extreme Rules?