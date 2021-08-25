The 10 Best NBA Free Agents Who Can Still Help Contenders

0 of 10

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

A lack of available salary-cap space around the NBA made this a somewhat unusual free-agency period. Many players had to be acquired through sign-and-trades, minimum deals and cap exceptions.

The squeeze potentially cost former Los Angeles Laker and new Boston Celtic Dennis Schroder close to $80 million. After turning down a long-term extension from L.A. last season, he saw that limited cap space snatched up by others before signing a $5.9 million deal with Boston.

Lauri Markkanen is another free agent who may be looking at a reality that is quite a bit different than what he imagined heading into this offseason. And he remains unsigned. If he wants a deal that pays him more than the $6.7 million he made in the final year of his rookie contract, the restricted free agent will likely need a sign-and-trade.

A number of trade exceptions around the league can absorb his new salary, though. Despite the lack of obvious spending power, there are still ways to add available talents like Markkanen, Paul Millsap and others.

This late in the offseason, you're rarely going to find a star. But this slideshow provides a look at the top 10 players who can still make a difference on good teams.

Of course, predicting how someone will perform in the future takes a healthy dose of subjectivity. Age, size, advanced metrics and projection systems like FiveThirtyEight's help, but the final order was determined by combining all of those factors with a feel for what the future holds.