NBA Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis and More

NBA Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis and MoreAugust 20, 2021
The NBA offseason continues to unfold. We're now nearly three weeks into free agency and roughly two months away from the start of the regular season.
Naturally, most of the notable names are already off of the open market, but there is still plenty of off-court chatter to follow heading into training camps. A few noteworthy trade targets are still available, and both teams and players are busy prepping for the coming season.
One name that continues to dominate the trade-rumor mill is Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. Here, you'll find the latest buzz on his situation, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and more.
Philadelphia Still Trying to Trade Simmons; Minnesota Interested
76ers center Joel Embiid recently signed a four-year supermax deal, meaning he's going to remain in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future. The same cannot be said for Simmons, as the Sixers continue to be open to moving him.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, though, interested teams—like the Minnesota Timberwolves—may find it difficult to come up with the required compensation.
Wojnarowski told Get Up:
"Philadelphia has continued to try to see if they can find a deal for Simmons before the start of camp. They have not had success, you know, really getting any traction for the high asking price they're asking for Ben Simmons. Minnesota is one team that's been persistent with Philadelphia, but they've needed to have, really, third and even fourth teams in those kinds of deals to get back to Philly what it would want."
While Simmons is a three-time All-Star, he has struggled to find a consistent shot. His limitations—and the lack of confidence he exhibited during the postseason—could make it difficult for Philly to land a desirable trade package before camp.
Teams simply may want to see more of Simmons before pulling the trigger on a franchise-altering deal.
Anthony Davis Working on Conditioning
The Lakers certainly aren't looking to move superstar Anthony Davis, but they would like to see him on the court more in 2021-22. Last season, calf and heel injuries limited him to 36 regular-season games. He also suffered a groin injury during the playoffs.
It seems the 28-year-old is hoping that better conditioning could help him better avoid the dreaded injury bug.
"I recently spoke with a league source, and they shared that Klutch Sports had gotten him a trainer to help keep Davis in proper condition to be available next season," NBA journalist Landon Buford wrote.
The health of Davis—and that of 36-year-old teammate LeBron James—could be L.A.'s key to returning to the finals this season. Both players missed significant time during the regular season, and Davis' injury in the opening round of the playoffs essentially doomed the Lakers against the Phoenix Suns.
While Buford didn't provide any details about how a trainer might changes Davis' preseason approach, one can assume that the eight-time All-Star is looking to prepare differently than he has in the past.
Raptors Open to Moving Pascal Siakam...or Are They?
With Kawhi Leonard long gone and longtime standout Kyle Lowry now with the Miami Heat, the Toronto Raptors are entering a rebuilding period. There has been some buzz about the team moving forward Pascal Siakam as part of the process.
According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, however, the 27-year-old is not actively being shopped:
"Do the Raptors actually want to move Siakam? Based on conversations with several people close to the situation in Vegas, I’d venture to say no, at least for now. They will continue to listen to the calls that come their way, which is no different from what the recently re-signed Masai Ujiri (now president and vice chairman) and general manager Bobby Webster have always done."
Some of the trade chatter stems from last month's report by NBA insider Marc Stein, which suggested teams thought Siakam would be available.
"Toronto's surprise selection of Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 overall pick in Thursday's draft over Jalen Suggs immediately convinced some rival teams that the Raptors' appetite for trading Pascal Siakam will only grow," he wrote.
This doesn't appear to be the case, though, and according to Amick, Siakam is not looking to leave Toronto either.