NBA Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis and More

John Bazemore/Associated Press

76ers center Joel Embiid recently signed a four-year supermax deal, meaning he's going to remain in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future. The same cannot be said for Simmons, as the Sixers continue to be open to moving him.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, though, interested teams—like the Minnesota Timberwolves—may find it difficult to come up with the required compensation.

Wojnarowski told Get Up:

"Philadelphia has continued to try to see if they can find a deal for Simmons before the start of camp. They have not had success, you know, really getting any traction for the high asking price they're asking for Ben Simmons. Minnesota is one team that's been persistent with Philadelphia, but they've needed to have, really, third and even fourth teams in those kinds of deals to get back to Philly what it would want."

While Simmons is a three-time All-Star, he has struggled to find a consistent shot. His limitations—and the lack of confidence he exhibited during the postseason—could make it difficult for Philly to land a desirable trade package before camp.

Teams simply may want to see more of Simmons before pulling the trigger on a franchise-altering deal.