Every College Football Playoff Contender's Biggest Flaw

Cincinnati Bearcats (+8000)

The unfortunate truth? Conference affiliation. Cincinnati never rose higher than seventh in the College Football Playoff rankings last year despite holding an undefeated record. That aside, though, Cincinnati's receiving corps lacks a dynamic player. There's plenty of depth, but nobody had 400 receiving yards in 2020. That can win the AAC, but it wouldn't be a national title-worthy offense.

Miami Hurricanes (+6000)

While the offensive line should be improved, Miami has major questions at linebacker. The starters may include two converted defensive backs (Keontra Smith and Gilbert Frierson) and a freshman (Corey Flagg Jr.). The absence of an elite pass-rusher is concerning too.

Michigan Wolverines (+8000)

Two trends have clouded Jim Harbaugh's tenure: Michigan has not won important games on the road nor beaten Ohio State. Through six seasons, the Wolverines are 2-8 in true road games against Top 25 teams and 0-5 opposite the Buckeyes. The 2021 slate features trips to Wisconsin and Penn State along with a season-ending clash against Ohio State in Ann Arbor.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+5000)

Entering the season, Notre Dame's weakness is either the quarterback or offensive line. Jack Coan had a nice career at Wisconsin as a low-risk facilitator, but will that be enough to win a national title? He'll be playing behind an offensive line that must replace four starters. The offense's performance will determine the Fighting Irish's upside.

Penn State Nittany Lions (+5000)

If labeling the schedule a flaw made sense, that'd be the choice. Trips to Wisconsin, Iowa and Ohio State plus home clashes with Auburn, Indiana and Michigan make for a heck of a slate. However, Penn State has serious concerns at defensive end. Jayson Oweh, Shaka Toney and Shane Simmons are all gone. The Nittany Lions are hoping for a big impact from Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie.

Texas Longhorns (+5000)

Though having a four-year starter at quarterback offers stability, replacing them is difficult. Casey Thompson and Hudson Card are vying to succeed Sam Ehlinger, and neither one has substantial college reps. Thompson played extremely well in the Alamo Bowl, but that's one postseason game. They have much to prove.

Washington Huskies (+8000)

In a word: offense. Dylan Morris showed promise in four starts last season, and Washington is bringing back plenty of experience. But who's going to provide explosiveness? And, perhaps more importantly, will offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach John Donovan push the ball downfield consistently?

Wisconsin Badgers (+5000)

The good news? Wisconsin blitzed a lot last season. The bad news? Because of an unspectacular defensive line, it was a necessity to generate pressure. The Badgers ranked 93rd nationally in tackles for loss (5.1 per game) and 100th in sacks (1.6). Creativity can help cause disruption, but it won't atone for the absence of a reliable pass-rusher.