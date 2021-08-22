Biggest Takeaways from WWE SummerSlam 2021 Results

5 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The card is always subject to change, but when WWE knows far in advance that something is likely not going to happen and still pretends it will, it's a sign the company is abusing its relationship with its fans.

For days, if not weeks, WWE must have known Sasha Banks would likely be out of SummerSlam for whatever reason that may be. This has spread around the internet for a while and no one knew better than WWE itself, so this wasn't a last minute surprise.

Still, WWE continued to promote it as if it was still on the lineup, knowing full well it was going to be pulled.

Obviously, WWE thought the Carmella switch with a surprise Becky Lynch return would make up for it, but that doesn't stop fans of The Boss herself from being upset that they tuned in and waited until the bell was supposed to ring to find out that she wouldn't be on the card.

There is always leeway with the lineup, but this is about as close to false advertisement as WWE can get and takes for granted how willing people are to be blindsided.

In comparison, AEW handled CM Punk's debut on Rampage perfectly. Fans knew this was in the works, nothing confirmed nor denied ahead of time and he opened the show instead of forcing viewers to wait.

WWE thinks fans should always look forward to the next thing that is promoted, but if it falls short of expectations, to just forgive and forget and never take that baggage into the next promotion. The hype should always remain 100 percent no matter what history has shown.

No matter how chaotic things have been lately, WWE shouldn't hide behind that as an excuse to let people down and say "deal with it."