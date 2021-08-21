Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and SummerSlam 2021 Match Card

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE regularly moves the goal posts and tells fans to hold on a little longer through monotony and struggling creative until a particular moment when it will all be worth the wait. The next "moment" is set to kick off Saturday when SummerSlam 2021 takes place in Las Vegas.

Have you been struggling to sit through Raw the past few months? Well, how does the return of Goldberg to fight Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship sound?

Are you not interested in SmackDown? What about if John Cena comes back to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship?

A Triple Threat for the Raw Women's Championship with the three women who have been battling it out for the belt over the summer, a WrestleMania 37 rematch between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, Edge in a dream bout against Seth Rollins and even RK-Bro's tag team title shot are among the matches on the card.

We'll have to wait and see if the show is a success, but in the meantime, let's offer one final round of predictions and try to guess which Superstars will walk out of Allegiant Stadium victorious.