5 2022 NBA Draft Prospects Who Have Scouts Buzzing This Summer

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Having played with 2021 first-round picks Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Moses Moody and Day'Ron Sharpe at Montverde Academy, Caleb Houstan had received secondhand attention early from NBA scouts. They'd also seen him at FIBA tournaments in 2018 and 2019.

But for Montverde this season, he was a top option, which helped prepare him for last month's U19 World Cup, where he led Canada to a bronze medal and finished fourth in the tournament in scoring (17.0 points per game).

What scouts like

Houstan's shooting stroke for a 6'8" combo forward has always stood out from an NBA scouting standpoint. Getting his shot up over defenders hasn't been challenging, and his jumper, which has few moving parts, is believable and projectable from NBA range (regardless of early percentages).

At baseline, he's an efficient spot-up scorer, similar to former teammate Moody, who consistently manages to produce without needing isolation touches or ball-screens. Both rely more heavily on catch-and-shoot chances, line-drives and transition. Houstan has also similarly flashed shot-making versatility, which allows him to threaten defense out of different sets and actions.

Aside from the wing and corner threes, he can shoot off the dribble, including in transition, showing control and balance rising into his shot after dribbling half the length of the floor. He's a threat to separate into a fallaway from the post. There isn't anything fancy about his creation methods—Houstan just rises and fires with his size and shot-making skill.

He's the type of player to put in the middle of a zone because of his jumper and decision-making.

Houstan has also become more of a threat to put the ball down and get to the rack. Off drives, he has learned to compensate for limited explosiveness by finding ways to finish below the rim with tough scoops and ball English.

Defensively, physical tools and IQ create obvious defensive potential. He averaged 2.3 steals last month. He'll guard position Nos. 2-4. Scouts see his defense as a plus, earning him a valued three-and-D label.

Questions to watch for

Speed and explosion aren't part of Houstan's game. He can struggle to finish against a rim protector if he's walled up at the basket.

Houstan also isn't elusive or shifty with his ball-handling. He's not an advanced one-on-one creator or playmaker. As a top option for Canada at the World Cup, he shot 35.5 percent from the field and 19.0 percent from three while averaging more turnovers (2.6) than assists (2.3)

He should have a big role for Michigan following the departures of Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers. How efficiently will he generate offense as a top option?

Preseason take

Continuing to evolve from three-and-D role player to lead scorer will elevate Houstan's perceived trajectory and draft stock. The inability to explode off the bounce or create at a high level for a perimeter player makes me hesitant to put him in the draft's top tier. But Houstan also looks like one of the easiest prospects to project fitting in the NBA. Size and shot-making plus defensive tools prop up his floor. Room to improve (with a good chance he can) his self-creation and half-court scoring fuels the upside.