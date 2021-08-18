BR Exclusive: Russell Wilson Talks MVP, Seahawks Offense, 3Brand with Lids, More

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Everything seems to be lining up for a Russell Wilson MVP run in 2021.

After all, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is entering his 10th season and looking to build on an already sparkling resume that includes a Super Bowl title, eight Pro Bowl selections and four seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards.

Last year, he completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards and 40 touchdowns while adding another 513 yards and two scores on the ground.

All that is missing from Wilson's resume is that MVP award, but to him, team success is all that matters.

"The No. 1 thing is just to focus on us winning," he told Bleacher Report. "That's all I ever care about is winning and doing everything we can. That's the only thing that really matters to me."

Winning would also mean turning things around from the disappointing end to the 2020 campaign. The year started off with Wilson in the MVP race while leading an explosive offense featuring DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Chris Carson. However, the Seahawks scored more than 28 points just once in the final eight regular-season games before a 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Seattle responded by parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and hiring Shane Waldron, who has experience with the New England Patriots, Washington Football Team and Rams, in January.

Wilson is looking forward to putting on a show for the fans in the new offense.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Really excited for the season, just to see the fans again," he said. "We have the best fans in the world. For them to see us be explosive and be who we can be. Obviously DK and Tyler and the addition of Gerald Everett along with Chris Carson. Those guys are really amazing. We've got so many guys who can make plays."

When Seahawks fans aren't watching Wilson direct his offense on the field, they can support his Why Not You Foundation through his new 3Brand Collection hat line that is available exclusively at Lids.

Photo Credit: 3Brand

Three percent of the profits from the hats that feature the 3Brand logo and different colorways will go to Wilson and Ciara's Why Not You Foundation, which was founded in 2014 and focuses on equal education opportunities as a way to fight poverty.

"My No. 1 focus is always how we can serve others and how we can give back," Wilson said. "That's always been the No. 1 priority for me in terms of partnerships and deciding on a partnership. It was a no-brainer for both Lids and I to be able to do this together."

He also emphasized that "3Brand really represents kids and people who have a 'why not you' attitude, people who want to dream big and accomplish their goals when everyone says no" and pointed to his past as a baseball player as one reason he is excited about the partnership.

"I'm a baseball guy by nature," the former Colorado Rockies draftee said. "So I love my hats. It's important that you've got a good ball cap. I know how much it means to me to make sure the hat is just right and perfect."

It's safe to say that Wilson's decision to play football instead of baseball worked out nicely, but he will be put to the test in a new-look NFC West during the 2021 campaign.

The Rams sent Jared Goff and a slew of picks to the Detroit Lions in a trade that brought them Matthew Stafford, while the San Francisco 49ers may have found their new franchise quarterback when they selected Trey Lance out of North Dakota State with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

Goff took Los Angeles to the Super Bowl during the 2018 campaign, but it's hard to argue with Stafford's individual arm talent. In San Francisco, Lance has already turned heads in training camp and the preseason and may eventually replace Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

Despite the potential new challenges, Wilson's attention is squarely on what the Seahawks can do to defend their NFC West crown.

"Along my journey of the past nine-plus years, it's been a journey of playing some great teams and a lot of great quarterbacks along the way," he said. "Obviously I have a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford. And Jimmy's been there playing great ball over the years he's been there, and they just drafted Trey Lance, who is a really talented player. Our focus is on us and what we can do and trying to focus on us being the best we can possibly be so we can go win a Super Bowl hopefully."

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle was in the Super Bowl picture on an annual basis when it made the postseason and won at least one playoff game in each of Wilson's first five years in the league. It reached the Super Bowl in back-to-back years during the 2013 and 2014 campaigns and won the first one, but the franchise has just one playoff win in the last four seasons.

Last season's playoff loss to the Rams was particularly surprising after the Seahawks went 12-4 and earned home-field advantage, but Wilson believes the return of an electric atmosphere in Seattle in 2021 will help the team bounce back.

He said he can't wait to see the fans "rock their jerseys and the hat and the face paint on, being as loud as they can be causing another earthquake. That's one thing that they do in Seattle. It's one of the things that we're really, really excited about."

Perhaps some of those fans will even be wearing Wilson's new 3Brand hats this season.