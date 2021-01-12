Seahawks Part Ways with OC Brian Schottenheimer After 3 Seasons

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have moved on from offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the team cited "philosophical differences" as the reason for parting ways with Schottenheimer.

"Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years," the tweet read.

Prior to joining Seattle, Schottenheimer was the quarterbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts, a position he also held with Washington and San Diego, and had also served as the offensive coordinator for the Jets and Rams.

The move is different from what head coach Pete Carroll was planning on following the team's postseason elimination at the hands of the Rams.

On Monday, he acknowledged that the team could "run the ball better" and "run it more" in 2021 but said Schottenheimer would be returning as the offensive coordinator next season.

This year's offense set a new franchise record for points scored in the regular season (459).

Quarterback Russell Wilson earned three of his seven Pro Bowl nods in Schottenheimer's offense, recording his third 4,000-yard season in 2019 while posting a career-low five interceptions. His first season saw the team write its name in franchise record books, as Wilson threw a franchise-best 35 touchdowns en route to the second-most points in club history with 428.

The 2018 squad led the league with 2,560 rushing yards, the third-most in franchise history.

Schottenheimer is the son of Marty Schottenheimer, the former head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers, and the nephew of Kurt Schottenheimer, a longtime defensive and special teams coach.