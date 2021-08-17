Proper Goldberg Booking, Karrion Kross Damage Control, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Ahead of SummerSlam this weekend, the August 16 edition of WWE Raw set the stage for a show that could redefine the direction of the red brand.

Goldberg embarrassed Bobby Lashley, laying him out just before the Summer Vacation Destination. This should only set up for a dominant win by The All Mighty on Saturday night while the WWE Hall of Famer rides off into the sunset.

Drew McIntyre has set the stage for a match he has long wanted with Jinder Mahal. However, due to poor storytelling at every stage, the entire feud has fallen apart before they can get physical.

After a poor choice by WWE led to Karrion Kross losing his Raw debut, the company has been in full damage-control mode with The Herald of Doomsday, giving him a dominant victory this week over the man who handed him his first loss on the main roster: Jeff Hardy.

Reggie is on a rare roll as 24/7 champion, defending the title successfully and avoiding unwanted challenges. His acrobatics have proved perfectly suited for a title that had seemingly run its course.

Raw is not in the best spot, but it has found certain angles to focus in on with clarity. It will be interesting to see where each of these stories go.