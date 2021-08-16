WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 16

1 of 1

Raw opened with a video package recapping what happened last week with Orton and Riddle before The Legend Killer made his way to the ring. He grabbed a mic and addressed what he did to The Bro.

Orton said he doesn't need friends because he is a 14-time champion. He listed off all of his nicknames and said he doesn't have to explain himself to anybody. Riddle soon joined him and said Orton hit him with the RKO because he wanted to teach him a lesson. He thinks Orton did it to teach him how to hit the RKO properly.

AJ Styles and Omos came out on the stage to taunt the former tag team partners. He told Riddle that he is sick of hearing him say the word "Bro." Styles and Riddle agreed to have a match. Orton looked like he might stay to watch, but he ended up walking away.

Styles rushed The Bro after the bell and hit a huge backbreaker for a two-count. Riddle nailed him with a kick to the chest and a senton before throwing him with a gutwench suplex.

Riddle hit a nice senton from the middle rope to the floor as the show cut to a commercial. We returned to see The Bro hit a German suplex into a bridge for a near-fall.

Styles was able to apply the Calf Crusher and Riddle barely made it to the bottom rope. Omos distracted Riddle to prevent him from hitting the Floating Bro. The Phenomenal One hit the Styles Clash for the pin.

Grade: B+

Analysis

Styles is right. Riddle can be incredibly annoying, but nobody can take anything away from him in the athleticism department. He and Styles worked well together and put on a good show.

The Bro is just as good at selling as he is at hitting his own offensive moves. Its a trait he shares with guys like Dolph Ziggler and Rey Mysterio.

The opening promo was better than expected, too. All in all, this was a decent opening. The crowd seemed into it and that's all that matters for most segments.