WFT's Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East in 2020, but the team only finished with a 7-9 record. Accordingly, Washington made some significant roster changes in the offseason, including adding quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

While Fitzpatrick should hold off playoff standout Taylor Heinicke for the starting job, other key positions are less settled. We got an early look at some of them in Thursday's preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

Here we'll dive into three key position battles for the Football Team, break down the latest buzz and make predictions for how things will unfold ahead of Week 1.