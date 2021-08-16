Giants' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Giants saw their first preseason action of 2021 on Saturday. They fell 12-7 against the cross-town Jets in a game that ultimately will mean nothing in the final standings.

The preseason opener did provide an early look at some key position battles that have been unfolding during training camp. Many of New York's critical positions are set—including the all-important quarterback spot—but the Giants are looking to improve on a roster that went 6-10 last season.

The Giants also need to uncover insurance at running back, as Saquon Barkley continues to make his way back from a torn ACL.

Here, we'll dive into three key position battles ahead of Week 1 and make predictions on how we see things playing out.