Eagles' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

This past Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles played their first game with new head coach Nick Sirianni on the sidelines. They fell 24-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field, but the score isn't important during preseason matchups.

What is important is how certain players performed, especially those who are locked in a battle for either a starting job or a roster spot. And there are quite a few players on the Eagles' roster who need to make a strong impression in order to get an opportunity for the 2021 season.

Philadelphia still has two preseason games remaining (Thursday vs. the Patriots and Aug. 27 at the Jets), so there's still time for roster battles to swing the other way. However, the early days of training camp have given us an indication of the decisions the team may be most likely to make.

Here's a look at how several key battles are going during camp for Philadelphia, along with projected winners for each.