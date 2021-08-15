Quick Takes on AEW's Forbidden Door, Christian Beats Kenny Omega, RK-Bro, More

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling broke down the proverbial "forbidden door" late last year by initiating a crossover deal with IMPACT Wrestling, and since then, multiple other promotions have joined in on the fun and have helped make the wrestling landscape as unpredictable as it's been in many years.

On this week's edition of Dynamite alone, AEW showcased talent from IMPACT and the NWA, in addition to promoting potential matches with stars from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It's as exciting of a time as ever to be a wrestling fan right now and AEW has had no problem capitalizing off their recent momentum with fans being back in the buildings.

That continued on the premiere episode of Rampage on Friday night with Christian Cage unseating Kenny Omega as the Impact World champion. Although it made for an amazingly memorable moment, it can be argued that Omega being beaten at all by anyone other than Adam Page at this point was a questionable call.

Meanwhile, WWE has done a decent job of putting together a relatively strong card for SummerSlam next weekend, largely thanks to the three marquee matches that have been built up over on SmackDown. One Raw match that could potentially steal the show, despite not being officially advertised as of now, is RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle why RK-Bro must be the next Raw Tag Team champions, King Nakamura becoming the new Intercontinental champion, if AEW All Out is being overlooked, and more.