NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Ben Simmons Trade, Pascal Siakam, More
There have been plenty of big NBA transactions this month. While some of them were trades, many of them were free-agent signings, as players who hit the market negotiated contracts with either a new team or their former one.
However, many of the top free agents have now inked deals. There are some solid players still available, but the star power has taken a major hit. So, if there are going to be any more huge names swapping teams this offseason, it's likely going to happen via trade. And there have been plenty of rumors about potential deals that could take place.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NBA surrounding players who either may or may not be dealt before the start of the 2021-22 season.
Several Teams Have Had Simmons Talks with 76ers
Although Ben Simmons is still on the Philadelphia 76ers' roster, there remains to be uncertainty regarding the 25-year-old point guard's future. It's possible he could be back in Philadelphia for a fifth season, but it also seems he could still get traded by October.
According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, there have been numerous teams that have discussed a Simmons deal with the Sixers with "varying degrees of interest," including the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves.
However, it may be clear why nothing has materialized: Philadelphia wants to acquire Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard.
"One reason talks haven't gone far is that the Sixers likely view Simmons as their path to Lillard," Lowe wrote.
If the 76ers and Trail Blazers end up swapping their point guards, it would be a huge deal that changes the construction of both teams. But it's possible that nothing happens or that if either player moves, it's to a different franchise. Regardless, it should be interesting to see what occurs.
Raptors Receiving Calls Regarding Possible Siakam Trade?
Pascal Siakam has spent his entire five-year NBA career with the Toronto Raptors. However, there are apparently some other teams looking to change that by trading for the 27-year-old forward.
Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee recently reported that Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri has been "listening like a good negotiator" when he's been receiving calls about potentially dealing Siakam. The Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers have been "enamored" with Siakam, per Anderson.
But for now, Siakam remains in Toronto. And if it's up to him, it will stay that way.
"A trade is possible, but not likely, the source said, adding Siakam has no desire to be moved despite the possibility of a rebuilding situation in Toronto," Anderson wrote.
Siakam is coming off another strong season in which he averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 56 games for the Raptors. He's signed through the end of the 2023-24 season, so unless he's traded, he'll be staying in Toronto for at least a few more years.
Jazz Not Considering Dumping 'Mid-Salaried Rotation Guys'
The Utah Jazz are coming off a tremendous 2020-21 season in which they went an NBA-best 52-20 to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, before losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Clippers. Still, it was a successful campaign that should bring optimism for the future.
However, the Jazz are "way over" the luxury tax, according to Lowe, so they may not have much financial flexibility. Despite that, Utah may not make any drastic changes to its roster at this point.
Lowe reported that the Jazz "as of now do not plan to dump any of their mid-salaried rotation guys" for tax relief. That includes Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale, per Lowe.
All three of those players served valuable roles for Utah this past season, so it makes sense that it doesn't want to have to get rid of any of them. Bogdanovic ranked third on the team with 17.0 points per game, while Ingles (12.1) and O'Neale (7.0) also made solid contributions.