Celtics' Updated Rotation After Early Free-Agent Contracts

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Brad Stevens kept plenty busy during his first NBA offseason as Boston Celtics president of basketball operations.

Al Horford returned, Josh Richardson arrived and Dennis Schroder somehow sneaked in at the buzzer. Meanwhile, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier were given their walking papers.

Boston's world still revolves around All-Star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but the roster has some new touches around them.

That means it's time for a reset with an early look at the possible 2021-22 rotation.