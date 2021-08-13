Report: Dak Prescott's Shoulder Injury Is Drawing 'Zero Concern' from Cowboys

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's shoulder injury is reportedly a non-issue for the organization right now.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the sense is there is "zero concern that Prescott's shoulder issue will linger."

Fowler also noted that earlier this week the Cowboys were "evaluating whether to play Prescott a series or two in the second preseason game Aug. 21 against Houston."



Prescott suffered a season-ending right ankle injury on Oct. 11, 2020 against the New York Giants following a tackle via Logan Ryan. He underwent a pair of surgeries to rectify a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

The 28-year-old was able to practice fully when training camp began on July 22, but a right shoulder strain suffered four days later sidelined him.

On Aug. 7, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Prescott had resumed "light throwing." Two days prior, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said the quarterback should be good for Week 1 and that he was dealing with a "baseball injury."

On Aug. 11, Prescott told reporters he was set to undergo another MRI and that he hoped to participate in drills on Aug. 16 and play in the team's exhibition matchup against the Houston Texans five days later.

The former Mississippi State star started all 69 of his regular-season games from Sept. 2016 through Oct. 2020 before the injury. Entering the 2021 season, he has completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 106 touchdowns and just 40 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,314 yards and 13 more scores en route to leading Dallas to a pair of NFC East titles.

Without Prescott, Garrett Gilbert appears likely to get the start for Dallas in Friday's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. Ben DiNucci should also see significant playing time.

Gilbert, 30, went 9-of-13 as the Cowboys starter in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 5. DiNucci and Cooper Rush were also used in the first preseason contest of the season.