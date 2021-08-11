Dennis Schroder and the NBA Free-Agency Contract Gambles Gone Wrong

0 of 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Gambling is an integral part of sports.

It normally applies to fans betting on the outcome of a game, but history is riddled with athletes who have bet on themselves in the hopes of landing a massive contract.

Sometimes the risk has paid off, but there are a lot more notable instances of things not working out in the player's favor.

The NBA, in particular, has several instances of players who should have taken lucrative long-term extensions rather than test the open market.

Here is a look at some of the recent big bets that players put on themselves, only to go bust when they hit free agency.