Bills' Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills do not need a full complement of preseason games to sort out the top of their offensive depth chart.

Josh Allen, two running backs and at least four wide receivers had their positions settled before training camp.

That leaves a few spots on the active offensive roster up for grabs as the Bills start up their preseason schedule against the Detroit Lions on Friday night.

Buffalo has some healthy competition for the No. 3 running back spot and it has a few players fighting to be the fifth and sixth wide receivers on the gameday roster.

Defensively, the Bills will use preseason to sort out some roles in each of the three layers. The most intriguing battle comes at cornerback, where Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson are fighting for a starting spot.