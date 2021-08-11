Packers Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

0 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers' preseason will be all about Jordan Love.

On Tuesday, head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers will "most likely not" see any action in the preseason, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Love will be the main attraction for Green Bay's preseason opener against the Houston Texans, but there are other positions to watch on Saturday.

Rookie wide receiver Amari Rodgers could receive snaps alongside Love. The Clemson product is competing to move up the depth chart, and a strong preseason could help him open the regular season in a decent-sized role.

Green Bay also needs to sort out the back end of its running back depth chart beneath Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. It has a mix of young players fighting for that role, and they should be on full display at Lambeau Field.