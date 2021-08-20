2021-22 NBA Schedule: Breaking Down Top 10 Games of the Season

0 of 10

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The 2021 NBA Finals don't feel that long ago and already the 2021-22 regular season is right around the corner.

The league has rolled out its full schedule for the year ahead. The full 82-game slate is back for the first time since 2018-19 after the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the NBA calendar over the past two seasons.

Coming off their championship triumph, the Milwaukee Bucks will have the biggest bullseye on their back, and they'll have plenty of strong contenders standing in their way.

Here are some of the most enticing matchups in the months ahead.