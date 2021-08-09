WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 9

2 of 6

Baron Corbin appeared in a backstage interview and said Jinder Mahal offered him a payday to face Drew McIntyre. It's not a great excuse but at least WWE tried to explain why he is on a different brand.

Corbin tried to explain his situation to McIntyre, but The Scottish Warrior seemed uninterested in listening. He cornered the former King and knocked him down with a shoulder block.

Mahal, Veer and Shanky watched from backstage as McIntyre hit a suplex for a two-count. The Lone Wolf began to make a comeback and sent McIntyre out of the ring. He tried to follow, but the Scot sent him flying with a belly-to-belly suplex on the floor.

We returned from a break to see Corbin hit a superplex for a near-fall. McIntyre took control and set up for the Claymore, but Corbin begged him not to do it. He said he doesn't have anything else. McIntyre said he feels a little bad for him and asked how much money it would take to help him.

Corbin said he wanted $100,000 and McIntyre just laughed and then nailed him with a Claymore for the win.

Grade: C

Analysis

Corbin and McIntyre are two big dudes, so this match had some hard-hitting action, but it also moved at a pace that was a little slower than expected. The match felt like it was going in slow motion at times, and not in a good way.

The storyline with Corbin doing anything for money could end up leading to a face turn for the former King, but so far, he has done little to endear himself to the crowd. All he does is complain.

It's hard to tell if WWE actually wants us to feel sorry for him when he asks for $100,000 just to help him get by. At least WWE gave us something other than McIntyre taking on one of Mahal's cronies again.