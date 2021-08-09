WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 9

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 9August 9, 2021
With SummerSlam less than two weeks away on August 21, it's all hands on deck as WWE continues the buildup for the pay-per-view.
Charlotte Flair took time to respond to losing in her match against Nikki A.S.H. last week. Did the Queen give the new champion her flowers, or did she blame the loss on someone else?
Bobby Lashley also took time out of his busy schedule to address the ongoing situation with Goldberg, and we saw Randy Orton return to the red brand for the first time in several weeks.
Let's take a look at what happened on this week's WWE Raw.
Opening Segment
Orton opened Raw and received a warm welcome from the WWE Universe as he made his way to the ring. He took a little extra time to soak up the cheers before speaking.
He welcomed everyone to Raw but before he could say anything else, Riddle rode his scooter down to the ring and joined his tag team partner. He said he is looking forward to teaming with Orton again, but The Viper asked why he should team up with him again.
AJ Styles and Omos decided to interject at this point. The Phenomenal One mocked Riddle for being sad that Orton doesn't want to be his partner. The Legend Killer told him to shut up, so Styles challenged him to a singles match.
Orton and Riddle both tried and failed to RKO Omos. Riddle ended up taking a chokeslam and The Viper just walked away looking disappointed.
Analysis
We will have full analysis of this segment after Orton vs. Styles takes place.
Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin appeared in a backstage interview and said Jinder Mahal offered him a payday to face Drew McIntyre. It's not a great excuse but at least WWE tried to explain why he is on a different brand.
Corbin tried to explain his situation to McIntyre, but The Scottish Warrior seemed uninterested in listening. He cornered the former King and knocked him down with a shoulder block.
Mahal, Veer and Shanky watched from backstage as McIntyre hit a suplex for a two-count. The Lone Wolf began to make a comeback and sent McIntyre out of the ring. He tried to follow, but the Scot sent him flying with a belly-to-belly suplex on the floor.
We returned from a break to see Corbin hit a superplex for a near-fall. McIntyre took control and set up for the Claymore, but Corbin begged him not to do it. He said he doesn't have anything else. McIntyre said he feels a little bad for him and asked how much money it would take to help him.
Corbin said he wanted $100,000 and McIntyre just laughed and then nailed him with a Claymore for the win.
Grade: C
Analysis
Corbin and McIntyre are two big dudes, so this match had some hard-hitting action, but it also moved at a pace that was a little slower than expected. The match felt like it was going in slow motion at times, and not in a good way.
The storyline with Corbin doing anything for money could end up leading to a face turn for the former King, but so far, he has done little to endear himself to the crowd. All he does is complain.
It's hard to tell if WWE actually wants us to feel sorry for him when he asks for $100,000 just to help him get by. At least WWE gave us something other than McIntyre taking on one of Mahal's cronies again.
Jeff Hardy vs. Karrion Kross
Kross gave a quick pre-match promo from backstage. He talked about losing to Hardy during his debut and how he is going to get revenge in their rematch.
The Charismatic Enigma tried and failed to avoid Kross' strikes. The crowd chanted for Hardy as Kross threw him with a quick suplex. Hardy was able to send him into the steel steps when the fight spilled out of the ring.
He set up for the Swanton, but Kross tripped him on the top rope as the show went to a break. We returned to see Hardy hit a splash from the middle rope for a two-count.
Kross countered a Twist of Fate and hit a Saito suplex before locking in the Krossjacket for the submission victory. Instead of leaving, Kross hit another suplex and choked Hardy out.
Grade: B-
Analysis
This was much better than their first encounter. It was a competitive exchange that ended with the new guy getting the win. This is how their first match should have gone. Hady is still over with the crowd and could be pushed back to the top at any time.
It still doesn't make sense why Scarlett is not out there with Kross. She adds so much to his character, especially during his entrance. He looks kind of uncomfortable coming to the ring alone.
It will be interesting to see if this is the end of this or if Kross continues to be part of the Raw roster. He is booked so differently in NXT than he is on Raw, so it might be more beneficial for him to remain with the black and gold brand for a little while.
Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop
The crowd chanted "We want Wyatt" as the referee tried to get Eva Marie to leave the ring so Doudrop vs. Alexa Bliss could officially start.
Doudrop shoved Bliss down with ease, but she looked a little creeped out when Bliss did a strange pose to get back to her feet.
Bliss avoided a senton and hit a crossbody from the ropes for a two-count. She rolled out of the ring and approached Eva, but Doudrop took her out before she could do anything.
Lilly the doll winked at Doudrop and scared her enough to allow Bliss to get the win with a quick roll-up.
Grade: D
Analysis
The doll winked. WWE actually showed a closeup of the doll just so it could add a digital wink. This is a thing that happened in a WWE match.
Credit where credit is due. Bliss continues to put everything she has into this gimmick and more often than not, she makes these segments entertaining.
However, this match was a complete waste of everybody's time. It did nothing to further this storyline if you even want to call it that.
Doudrop continues to be an impressive competitor between the ropes who is in a no-win situation with Eva as her "mentor."
Ricochet vs. Sheamus
Ricochet tried to put Sheamus in a waistlock right away, but the U.S. champion threw him off with ease. He hit a few clubbing blows before taking Ricochet down in a headlock.
The Celtic Warrior continued to dominate his much smaller opponent until Ricochet low-bridged him out of the ring and hit a kick to send him into the announce table. Ricochet then hit a huge crossbody from the top rope to the announce table.
We returned from a commercial to see Ricochet trying to fight out of a submission. Sheamus hit a quick backbreaker and soaked up the boos from the crowd.
The One and Only hit him with a jumping kick and nailed a springboard moonsault for a close two-count. Sheamus was able to recover and drill him with a Brogue Kick for the win.
Grade: B
Analysis
This is the fourth time we have seen these two have a singles match this year. Thankfully, this was their best encounter by a wide margin.
Ricochet is one of the smoothest high-flyers in the world and he continues to find ways to showcase his abilities in unique ways. It's too bad he had to lose this one.
Since Ricochet is probably not going to earn a title shot anytime soon, WWE should find another way to use him because he is clearly over with the crowd.
It looks like Damian Priest will be the next challenger for the U.S. title, most likely at SummerSlam. They got in each other's faces after the match as Priest made his entrance to battle John Morrison.
John Morrison vs. Damian Priest
Priest and Morrison circled each other a bit before The Archer of Infamy took his opponent down in a headlock. Johnny Drip Drip used some good ground techniques to take control of the situation.
Priest was momentarily distracted by The Miz, but Morrison was unable to take full advantage. Both men hit kicks to the head at the same time to bring them to a stalemate.
JoMo tried to springboard into the ring, but Priest drilled him with a kick. He looked right at The Miz as he hit The Reckoning for the pin.
The Miz accidentally revealed he has been faking his injury when he stood up out of the wheelchair without a problem. He ran as fast as he could to escape Priest's wrath.
Sheamus came back out and Priest officially challenged him for the U.S. title at SummerSlam. The Irishman accepted the challenge.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This match was a little short, but it had some highlights. Morrison continues to be one of the great unsung heroes of Raw right now. Every time he goes to the ring, he does something memorable.
This feud with Priest and The Miz is starting to feel stale, but now that we know The Miz is healthy, we should get a final blowoff match at some point.
The real money feud here is Sheamus vs. Priest. They are two guys who are known for their size and striking ability, so their title match should be fantastic.