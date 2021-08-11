Most Impactful X-Factors for the 2021 College Football Season

0 of 8

While the best and most important players on a roster are usually obvious, a college football team's upside can be heavily contingent on one person or position.

One familiar term to describe that player is an X-factor, which has a flexible definition worth clarifying. For us, it's a player (or position) who isn't an established superstar, yet needs to excel in an instrumental role for a team to compete for a national title.

In most cases, the focus landed on a key player returning from an injury or someone who hasn't previously held a featured spot. But a couple of very familiar names are considered, too.

Organized alphabetically by school, the list is subjective and considers a mix of past performance and 2021 role.