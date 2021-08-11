Top 11 2022 Commitments Who Are Good Enough to Start Right Away

0 of 11

Credit: 247Sports

Opportunity is knocking for several incoming 2022 recruits, and a handful seem primed to surge into your favorite program and seize the spotlight.

While plenty of top players remain uncommitted, those who are already settled into their college destination should begin perusing depth charts. Others are so gifted, it doesn't matter who is blocking their path to the field.

From the nation's top-rated player and a handful of fellow elite defensive backs to several talented but less-heralded Power Five signal-callers, the '22 class is full of players ready to shine.

Weighing skill sets, depth charts and prospect ceilings, plenty look good enough to start right away. A player has to already be verbally committed to a program to be considered for this list.

Here are some of the names you need to commit to memory.