WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 6

2 of 2

Credit: WWE

A week after stunning Bianca Belair with a sneak attack that left her tapping out to close out the show, Sasha Banks kicked off this week’s episode of SmackDown.

She accused The EST of leaching off her credibility, suggesting Belair could not have headlined WrestleMania and made history without her. Belair interrupted, recalled Banks begging her to choose her so they could main event the show.

Belair laid down the gauntlet to Banks but Zelina Vega interrupted. After some back and forth between all three women, The EST told Banks she would see her at SummerSlam. As for Vega, they’ve got a match for the women’s title tonight!

Grade

A

Analysis

Charisma was off the charts in this one.

Banks and Belair each set the stage for their rematch at SummerSlam, explaining why they still have beef. Throw in Vega, who expressed her desire to challenge for the title rather than letting Banks jump her in line, and this actually made sense.

Best of all was Belair, who looked strong and confident as she not only booked herself a title defense for later in the night but also set up a rematch of her iconic showdown with Banks at WrestleMania.

This was great, fresh, and came across like three women with issues having a real back-and-forth rather than some of the overproduced and unnatural promos we’ve seen elsewhere on WWE television.