Derrick Lewis vs. Cyril Gane: UFC 265 Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

UFC 265 goes down this Saturday in Houston, and the card will be topped by an attraction that certainly lives up to the old "everything's bigger in Texas" adage: an interim heavyweight title fight between prolific knockout artist Derrick Lewis and French sharpshooter Ciryl Gane.

Lewis will enter the cage on a four-fight streak, highlighted by a recent knockout win over Curtis Blaydes. The Houston native holds the record for the most knockouts in the history of the UFC heavyweight division.

Gane, on the other hand, comes from a muay thai background and is unbeaten in MMA at 9-0. His last six wins have all occurred in the UFC's Octagon. The most notable among those wins are his recent triumphs over Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov.

The interim title stakes of this fight have been almost universally panned—undisputed champ Francis Ngannou just fought in March and is only out of action because of a contract dispute with the UFC—but it remains an unendingly compelling matchup that could end any number of ways.

Who comes out on top? That's impossible to say without consulting a psychic, but a look at the two men's respective games does reveal some interesting insights.

Keep scrolling for a head-to-toe breakdown of this cage-shaking showdown in H-Town.