WWE, AEW or Other: Where Should Adam Cole Sign His Next Wrestling Contract?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Adam Cole is one of the most talked-about talents in the wrestling world right now—and justifiably so given the immense amount of talent he possess.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, his contract with WWE is set to expire around SummerSlam weekend. He's already been announced as facing Kyle O'Reilly in a bout being billed as "The Undisputed Finale" at NXT TakeOver 36 on August 22, which could prove to be his swan song from the promotion.

Of course, it's entirely possible Cole re-signs with the company and immediately reports to Raw or SmackDown. A later report from Fightful Select indicated he met with Vince McMahon last week to discuss potential plans for him on the main roster in a clear attempt by WWE to convince him to stay.

Before he makes a decision on his future in wrestling, though, the 32-year-old should explore all options.

If he chooses to leave WWE once he's free and clear to do so contractually, there is a wide variety of places he can pop in. All Elite Wrestling is obviously a strong candidate given his ties to those in charge, but in reality, any company would be fortunate to have someone as valuable as him on its roster.

Before Cole wrestles what could be his final match for the black-and-gold brand next weekend, let's look at the likeliest landing spots for the longest-reigning NXT champion of all time.