Nikki A.S.H. Shoots on Being WWE Raw Women's Champion, SummerSlam, Gimmick, More

Credit: WWE.com

In a relatively short period, Nikki A.S.H. went from sitting on the sidelines in WWE to winning the Raw Women's Championship. Now, she has a huge Triple Threat match ahead of her at SummerSlam in Las Vegas on August 21.

Both Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have been hot on her heels since she became champion in July and pose legitimate threats to her title reign. Despite that, Nikki has proved time and time again that she can overcome any obstacle put in front of her given that she embodies everything a superhero should be.

Although the character has been met with criticism from a certain segment of the audience, there's no denying that she's been a success story. In addition to becoming the Raw women's champion, she won the women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, defeated top talent and already has her spot set on the SummerSlam card.

Superhero or not, Nikki has long been a fan favorite with the WWE Universe and was waiting for the right opportunity to come her way. Now the question is whether she will be able to maintain this momentum and walk out of SummerSlam with her title.

Before Monday's Raw, Nikki spoke with Bleacher Report about her recent triumphs, capturing singles gold for the first time in WWE, why she's almost a superhero and more. Check out the complete audio of the interview on the next slide, and read on for the highlights.