Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 15 Highlights

Eric Gay/Associated Press

As several lengthy competitions reached their end on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States stood atop the podium a handful of times.

To begin the penultimate day in Japan, U.S. men's basketball and golfer Nelly Korda celebrated close victories. Women's water polo and both the women's and men's 4x400 relay teams lessened the nerves in their emphatic gold-medal wins.

Norway (men's beach volleyball), Japan (baseball) and Brazil (soccer) also earned gold in marquee team sports, highlighted by an extra-time finish for Brazil.

All of those stories will be covered in a Team USA-focused recap of Day 15's top moments from Tokyo.