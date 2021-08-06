Olympic Basketball 2021: TV, Live-Stream Schedule for Men, Women's Medal Games

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

As expected, Team USA will have an opportunity to sweep the basketball tournaments at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The men's and women's teams have both advanced to the gold-medal game and are one win away from ending up at the top of the podium.

The U.S. women have won 54 straight Olympic games and will be looking for its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal and ninth overall. The Americans will be facing Japan, which is guaranteed to earn its first-ever basketball medal.

As for the U.S. men's team, it will be seeking its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. The Americans will be taking on France, which will be taking home its first men's basketball medal since winning silver in 2000, when it lost to the United States.

Here's everything else you need to know about the upcoming medal games for both men's and women's basketball in Tokyo.

Men's Basketball Schedule, Odds

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Friday, Aug. 6

Gold-medal game: United States (-12.5) vs. France, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Saturday, Aug. 7

Bronze-medal game: Slovenia (-2.5) vs. Australia, 7 a.m. ET, USA Network

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Games can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Women's Basketball Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 7

Bronze-medal game: Serbia vs. France, 3 a.m. ET, CNBC

Gold-medal game: United States vs. Japan, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Games can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

The U.S. women's team has dominated during its run through the Olympic tournament. The American men faced a bit of adversity. However, both teams have an opportunity to leave Tokyo with gold medals around their necks, which has been a familiar sight over the years.

Considering the American women began the Games on a 49-game Olympic winning streak, it's no surprise at all that they've had little trouble with their opponents. Their most competitive game was their first of the tournament, when they defeated Nigeria 81-72.

After that, the U.S. women beat Japan 86-69 and defeated France 93-82 to end Group B play with a 3-0 record. The Americans faced no challenge in the quarterfinals or semifinals, first beating Australia 79-55 and then defeating Serbia 79-59 to get into the gold-medal game.

While Brittney Griner (15 points and 12 rebounds) and Breanna Stewart (12 points and 10 rebounds) led the way in the semifinal win over Serbia, it will be veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi who have an opportunity to make Olympic history in the final. Bird and Taurasi are each looking to win the gold for a fifth time, which would be an Olympic basketball record.

"I think everybody here wants to win gold for them, for us, for everybody that's started this streak that got us here," Griner said, per Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press.

It's highly likely that the U.S. women will emerge victorious. Japan may be 4-1 as the host nation, but it's lone defeat was a lopsided loss to the United States. And it's unlikely to upset a U.S. team that continues to be unbeatable.

The U.S. men's team may not leave Tokyo with an undefeated record, but the most important thing for the Americans will be winning another gold. At times early in the tournament, it wasn't a sure thing that it would happen.

Although Team USA has won its past four games—including a 97-78 win over Australia in the semifinals—it lost its first game of the tournament, losing to France 83-76 in Group A play. Now, the Americans will need to avenge that loss to the French in order to secure the gold.

"It's been a tough run for us, and for us to be back is exciting," USA forward Kevin Durant said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

As usual, the Team USA roster is loaded with top NBA players, such as Durant (who is averaging a team-high 19 points per game), Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and more. But France also has plenty of NBA talent, with a roster that includes Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum.

France has won its past two meetings with the U.S., and considering the teams played a close game already in Tokyo, the gold-medal game has the potential to be a competitive matchup. It should be an exciting way to conclude the men's basketball tournament.

Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.