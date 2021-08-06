Reacting to B/R Community Takes on Ronda Rousey's WWE Tweet and Wrestling Crowds

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

A day doesn't go by without somebody tweeting something that riles the wrestling community, and on Tuesday, Ronda Rousey was the main topic of discussion.

The former UFC bantamweight and Raw women's champion tweeted out "I've seen you same 'fans' chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting 'We want beach balls' over @WWEBrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first."

As you can imagine, everyone from casual fans to industry insiders weighed in on her take regarding the way fans treated Bray Wyatt. Some agreed with Rousey. Some respectfully disagreed. Some saw it both ways. And, of course, some people were vicious in their replies.

Her tweet was in response to the overwhelming amount of support Wyatt received once the news had broke that WWE had released him from his contract. Most were shocked to see someone who was just in a high-profile feud at WrestleMania let go after being with the company for more than a decade.

Wyatt moved a lot of merchandise, had a unique character and proved to be one of the most creative minds when it came to storytelling. Some fans may have had a problem with how WWE used him, but few blamed Wyatt for those issues. That is why Rousey's tweet ruffled so many feathers.

Rowdy may have been projecting her own feelings about the WWE Universe with this statement because of the way fans treated her during her run with the company. Whatever the case may be, she clearly has strong feelings about this subject.

We asked the B/R wrestling community to share its thoughts on the topic, and the response was massive. We received hundreds of comments, many of which were thoughtful responses taking both sides of the argument into account.