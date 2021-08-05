NBA Rumors: Latest News on Reggie Jackson, Joe Ingles Trade Buzz & DeMar DeRozan

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers made an appearance in the Western Conference Finals before bowing out against the Phoenix Suns. They now face the tough challenge of reloading, possibly without star Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard opted out of his contract and became a free agent this offseason. He's recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn ACL, and his status for 2021-22 is uncertain. While the Clippers may contemplate trying to bring back Leonard, they already appear to have their sights set on bringing back a different key contributor.

According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, Los Angeles wants to retain guard Reggie Jackson: "League sources say the Clips are hopeful about re-signing Jackson, who shot a career-best 43.3 percent from three this year and tallied nine 20-pt playoff games."

Schultz also noted that Jackson is drawing "plenty of interest" in free agency. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets are among the other teams that could have interest in Jackson.

According to Amick, the Clippers "have been operating as if they expected to have Leonard in the fold."

While Leonard may indeed be back in Los Angeles, re-signing Jackson appears to be the Clippers' priority.