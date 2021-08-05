Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Adam Cole, Ruby Soho and More

1 of 3

Adam Cole has not been officially been offered a new contract by WWE, despite word of his previous one expiring leaking online at the end of July, per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

That WWE officials allowed the contract to run out at all is concerning and reflects poorly on their organizational structure, let alone how valuable the higher-ups outside of NXT consider Cole to be.

With the contract running out in July, Cole very easily could have told his employers to go pound sand, popped up in AEW and superkicked the hell out of someone as that company continues to build momentum by signing away critically acclaimed, massively popular former Ring of Honor world champions.

He has agreed to stay through SummerSlam at the very least, per Sapp's report, though and has a great working relationship with management.

One can never underestimate the allure of working with a loved one and with Cole's girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker DMD over in AEW, one has to wonder if he may be eyeing the opportunity to work alongside her as a potential deciding factor in his future.

Whatever the case may be, Cole's story should be one WWE learns and evolves from because allowing the contract of a star who would command top dollar in free agency to simply expire without doing due diligence is not the way any successful promotion should be operating.

It is a black eye on the company at a time where it is already taking its hits for the "budget cut" releases of former world champions like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in recent months.