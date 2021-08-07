Ranking Every USA Men's Basketball Team at the Olympics Since 2000

0 of 6

Dusan Vranic/Associated Press

It wasn't always a glamorous run, but the United States men's basketball team earned gold at the Tokyo Olympics thanks to an 87-82 victory over France.

So, the big question: Where does this squad fit when compared to past versions of Team USA?

Determining the answer can involve any number of paths, but we're focusing on recent history. The rosters considered—six in total—date back to the 2000 Sydney Games. Neither the 1992 Dream Team nor the 1996 redux are included in order to keep the focus on the latest generation of Team USA.

While the order is subjective, considerations are group-stage performance, average margin of victory—particularly in the knockout round—and the medal that was won.