Packers' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have three of the best fantasy football stars on their roster. Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams could all be the top point producers at their respective positions when the 2021 NFL season concludes.

After a tumultuous offseason, Rodgers is back in the fold in Green Bay and should be poised for success with Adams and Robert Tonyan creating mismatches in the defensive backfield.

Jones returned to the Packers on a new contract and is expected to have another heavy workload as they chase the NFC North title. He may be called on more at the start of the season while the Packers develop A.J. Dillon as the No. 2 running back now that Jamaal Williams is with the Detroit Lions.

Other Green Bay players will have roles in fantasy football squads throughout the season, but there is no denying who the stars are on the Packers roster.