Packers' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

Packers' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football DraftsAugust 4, 2021
The Green Bay Packers have three of the best fantasy football stars on their roster. Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams could all be the top point producers at their respective positions when the 2021 NFL season concludes.
After a tumultuous offseason, Rodgers is back in the fold in Green Bay and should be poised for success with Adams and Robert Tonyan creating mismatches in the defensive backfield.
Jones returned to the Packers on a new contract and is expected to have another heavy workload as they chase the NFC North title. He may be called on more at the start of the season while the Packers develop A.J. Dillon as the No. 2 running back now that Jamaal Williams is with the Detroit Lions.
Other Green Bay players will have roles in fantasy football squads throughout the season, but there is no denying who the stars are on the Packers roster.
Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers could be the top quarterback chosen in some fantasy football leagues.
It's hard not to love his on-field situation with a top-tier running back, wide receiver and tight end lining up alongside him for 17 games.
Rodgers comes into 2021 with three consecutive 4,000-yard passing seasons and he led the NFL with 48 touchdown passes last season.
The 37-year-old will have Adams and Tonyan available as his top touchdown producers, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard should provide some necessary depth at the position.
The return of Randall Cobb could also boost Green Bay's passing production since Rodgers needed some reinforcements at the position beneath Adams.
With five solid targets in the passing game and a weak division to play against, the veteran signal-caller should have another strong season through the air.
Aaron Jones
Jones' return and Williams' departure sets up an interesting dynamic in the Green Bay backfield to start the season.
The Packers have to trust that Dillon will take the step up from reserve to No. 2 running back to provide the proper support for Jones.
Jones will still be the No. 1 running back, but he could see more touches than usual if Dillon needs to work his way into a rhythm inside the Green Bay offense.
He has been a touchdown machine over the last two seasons. He made 25 end-zone trips on the ground in that span. He added five receiving scores to that haul.
The high scoring rate of the Green Bay running back makes him one of the top candidates to be chosen early in the first round of fantasy drafts.
A third straight 1,000-yard season appears to be in Jones' future as well. That makes him one of the most complete players at the position.
Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara bring more to the passing game than Jones, but it will be hard to find a scoring machine on his level in 2021, and that boosts his fantasy value compared to other running backs.
Davante Adams
Adams enters the new season with the loftiest expectations of his career.
Green Bay's No. 1 wideout set a career best with 18 touchdowns to go with his second 1,300-yard season and his second 100-reception campaign.
Adams had high expectations going into other seasons, but his high scoring total in 2020 placed him into another echelon in the fantasy football world.
The 28-year-old could be the top wideout chosen in a good amount of fantasy drafts. Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs are the other candidates for that title.
Although Rodgers has an abundance of players to choose from in the passing game, Adams is his most reliable target and he should catch balls at a high volume once again.
In the last five seasons, Adams was targeted over 100 times and his lowest receiving yard total was 885 from the 2017 campaign.
If he eclipses his averages in all stat categories again, the Fresno State product should live up to the high hopes and make a run at being the top scoring fantasy receiver.
