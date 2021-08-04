Bills' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

0 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills vaulted into the fantasy football spotlight during the 2020 season thanks to their acquisition of Stefon Diggs.

Diggs combined with Josh Allen to form one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL. In the process, they became two of the top fantasy performers at their respective positions.

Buffalo has plenty of intriguing supporting pieces built around Allen and Diggs, but none of them are clear-cut early-round selections in fantasy drafts.

Emmanuel Sanders should have fantasy value because of his experience and high spot on the depth chart, Gabriel Davis is a rising star at wide receiver, and the running back duo of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss showed promise last season.

The problem with Buffalo's secondary players from a fantasy perspective is most of the touches will be split up among them. That makes them better targets in the mid-to-late rounds instead of top choices, like Allen and Diggs.