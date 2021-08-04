Bills' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

Bills' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football DraftsAugust 4, 2021
The Buffalo Bills vaulted into the fantasy football spotlight during the 2020 season thanks to their acquisition of Stefon Diggs.
Diggs combined with Josh Allen to form one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL. In the process, they became two of the top fantasy performers at their respective positions.
Buffalo has plenty of intriguing supporting pieces built around Allen and Diggs, but none of them are clear-cut early-round selections in fantasy drafts.
Emmanuel Sanders should have fantasy value because of his experience and high spot on the depth chart, Gabriel Davis is a rising star at wide receiver, and the running back duo of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss showed promise last season.
The problem with Buffalo's secondary players from a fantasy perspective is most of the touches will be split up among them. That makes them better targets in the mid-to-late rounds instead of top choices, like Allen and Diggs.
Stefon Diggs
A strong argument can be made for Diggs to be the first wide receiver chosen in fantasy drafts.
The former Minnesota Vikings player led the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards. He should at least meet those numbers, or eclipse them, with an extra game added to the schedule.
In 2020, Diggs averaged 12.1 yards per reception and he had a 76.5 catch percentage rate, which was the highest total of his career in that category.
The only knock on Diggs' production was the eight trips to the end zone that he made. He has not had a double-digit receiving touchdown season in his six-year career.
With the added game, Diggs will have a strong chance of breaking that mark for the first time. Another set of personal bests in the top receiving categories should accompany that number.
Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams had much larger scoring rates in 2020. That could be the number that puts Hill and/or Adams above Diggs in fantasy drafts.
Even if Diggs is the No. 3 wideout off the board, he will not be available for long. Diggs is a late first-round pick, or a second-round selection on every draft board.
Josh Allen
Allen should reside right beneath Patrick Mahomes on the fantasy quarterback rankings.
The addition of rushing totals to Allen's high passing numbers makes him a more intriguing quarterback selection than Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott and others.
Allen was Buffalo's third-best rusher with 421 yards in 2020, and he led the AFC East team in rushing touchdowns with eight. That was four more than the best total recorded by one of the top two running backs.
Allen benefited from Diggs' presence in the passing game, as he went from 3,089 passing yards in 2020 to 4,544 passing yards last season.
With Sanders, Davis, Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie roaming the passing lanes, Allen has an abundance of targets to pick out beneath Diggs.
Buffalo's wide receiver depth should allow Allen to reach the 4,500-yard mark again. He could move closer to 5,000 yards if he improves on his 69.2 completion percentage and takes full advantage of the final game.
Allen carries nothing but promise when it comes to fantasy football, and he should be one of the top point producers on a weekly basis.
Emmanuel Sanders
Sanders appears to have made the right choice in free agency by going from the New Orleans Saints to the Bills.
The veteran wideout departed New Orleans in the same offseason Drew Brees retired, and he ended up in an offense with one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the game.
Sanders had 726 receiving yards off 61 catches in his lone full season in the NFC South with the Saints. He could produce a similar total in the AFC East.
Beasley was 33 yards short of the 1,000-yard mark as Buffalo's second-best pass-catcher in 2020. Four Buffalo players finished with more than 450 receiving yards.
If Sanders slots in between Diggs and Beasley on the depth chart, he should see an abundance of targets.
He should be trusted a bit more from a fantasy perspective compared to Buffalo's two running backs since Singletary and Moss split time in 2020 and they had touchdowns taken away by Allen's feet.
The fantasy hierarchy in Buffalo could change as the season goes on, but to start, Sanders seems like the wise No. 3 fantasy option on its roster.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.