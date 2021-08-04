Seahawks' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

0 of 3

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The third season of the Russell Wilson-DK Metcalf partnership should reap plenty of rewards for fantasy football managers who choose the Seattle Seahawks duo.

Wilson has long been one of the top fantasy quarterbacks in the NFL because of his dual-threat ability.

The addition of Metcalf through the 2019 NFL draft added a more dynamic element to the Seattle offense. The NFC West side took full advantage of his speed and athleticism in 2019 and 2020.

The pair should receive the most fantasy focus on the Seahawks roster., but there are a few others who warrant mid-round selections because of the previous numbers earned in the Seattle offense.

The return of Chris Carson on a two-year contract should provide more balance, and Tyler Lockett is one of the best No. 2 wideouts in the league.

Carson's importance to the rushing facet of Seattle's offense probably gives him an edge over Lockett when it comes to ranking the team's top fantasy prospects.