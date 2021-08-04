Saints' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

0 of 3

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are going through a generational shift on offense for the 2021 NFL season.

With Drew Brees retired, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are competing for the starting quarterback role. Winston should get the nod because of his previous starting experience.

Even though there is some skepticism about how Brees' replacement will perform, there is still the potential for big numbers out of the Saints offense because of their skill-position players.

Alvin Kamara is poised for another big season in both facets of the offense, and he should be off the board in the first round in fantasy football drafts.

Michael Thomas' fantasy presence comes with more hesitancy because of his recent ankle surgery. If he is healthy, Thomas is one of the best No. 1 wide receivers in the league.

New Orleans has a handful of intriguing players around Kamara and Thomas, but none of them enter the season as established fantasy contributors. Latavius Murray is the most experienced player of that group, but his production is limited at best when Kamara is on the gridiron.