Browns' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

The Cleveland Browns found unparalleled success for the post-1999 era on the field last season, but it didn't necessarily create fantasy football points.

Kevin Stefanski's offense was effective but didn't put up gaudy numbers. The Browns finished the season ranked 16th in total offense, 24th in passing and 14th in scoring. In short, they won games with an offense that didn't necessarily turn the ball over and took advantage of good situations.

The good news is things are still trending up in Cleveland. There's reason to believe all of those numbers will go up. The Browns are bringing back one of the best offensive lines in football. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt return as a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield.

A healthy Odell Beckham Jr. will rejoin a talented crew of pass-catchers for Baker Mayfield who enters his second year in a system for the first time in his career.

The offense still might not be the best for fantasy purposes just based on their philosophy, but these players are worth targeting based on their current average draft position.